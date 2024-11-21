John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Purchases 54,889 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 429,770 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 54,889 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 1.4% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $10,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 97,799 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 38.1% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 40,977 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 11,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intel by 16.9% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123,431 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,452,000 after purchasing an additional 17,814 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Price Performance

INTC stock opened at $24.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.00 and a 200-day moving average of $26.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $51.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.44). Intel had a negative net margin of 29.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Intel from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Intel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.12.

View Our Latest Research Report on INTC

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,258 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,708. This trade represents a 8.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.