John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 1,930 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $3,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.1% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. FWG Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.1% during the second quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.22.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $109.31 on Thursday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $133.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.74. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.25%.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.