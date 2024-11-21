John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 2,107 Shares of Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. decreased its position in Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,107 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Norwood Financial were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NWFL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 258.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 84,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 61,247 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Code Waechter LLC purchased a new position in Norwood Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $815,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Norwood Financial in the third quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Norwood Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ NWFL opened at $29.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.80. Norwood Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $23.50 and a 12-month high of $34.50. The firm has a market cap of $236.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Norwood Financial Dividend Announcement

Norwood Financial Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Norwood Financial’s payout ratio is 75.47%.

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

