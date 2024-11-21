Joseph Stilwell Sells 25,000 Shares of Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Stock

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS – Get Free Report) (TSE:KFS) Director Joseph Stilwell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $219,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 636,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,585,476.02. This represents a 3.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Kingsway Financial Services Stock Performance

Kingsway Financial Services stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.01. The company had a trading volume of 46,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.06 and a 52 week high of $9.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.65 and a 200-day moving average of $8.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Kingsway Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,085,000. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kingsway Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $303,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kingsway Financial Services by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 487,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 14,981 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Kingsway Financial Services by 325.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 13,975 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 6,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Kingsway Financial Services Company Profile

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty and business services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Extended Warranty and Kingsway Search Xcelerator. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles, motorcycles, and ATVs.

