JPMorgan American (LON:JAM) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

JPMorgan American (LON:JAM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,128 ($14.27) and last traded at GBX 1,128 ($14.27), with a volume of 243124 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,110 ($14.05).

JPMorgan American Stock Up 1.6 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,021.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 994.08. The company has a market cap of £2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 486.21 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

JPMorgan American Company Profile

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

