JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF (BATS:BBAX) Stock Price Up 1% – Still a Buy?

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF (BATS:BBAX – Get Free Report) shares rose 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.63 and last traded at $51.52. Approximately 123,817 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $51.02.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.99.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF by 198.2% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 6,523 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 23,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 12,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF by 589.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF (BBAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed-market Asian countries, excluding Japan. BBAX was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.