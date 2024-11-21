K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Scotiabank Analyst Says

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Cormark upped their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Get K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V)

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V)

Shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock remained flat at C$7.99 on Thursday. 337,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,128,356. The firm has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 32.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$7.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.99. K92 Mining Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.55 and a 1 year high of C$8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.25.

In other K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) news, insider L1 Capital Pty Ltd. sold 44,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.82, for a total transaction of C$349,538.36.

About K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V)

(Get Free Report)

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.