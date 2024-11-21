K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Scotiabank Analyst Says

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.16% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Cormark upped their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.
In other K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) news, insider L1 Capital Pty Ltd. sold 44,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.82, for a total transaction of C$349,538.36.
K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
