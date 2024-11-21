KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) CEO Sells $133,344.00 in Stock

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,468,697.48. This represents a 5.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
KalVista Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.0 %
NASDAQ KALV opened at $8.96 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.01. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.39 and a 12 month high of $16.88.
KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.04. Analysts predict that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On KalVista Pharmaceuticals
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have issued reports on KALV shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 6th.
About KalVista Pharmaceuticals
KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug therapies inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company’s product candidate is Sebetralstat, a small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitor targeting the disease of hereditary angioedema (HAE).
