KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) CEO Sells $133,344.00 in Stock

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,468,697.48. This represents a 5.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ KALV opened at $8.96 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.01. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.39 and a 12 month high of $16.88.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.04. Analysts predict that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KalVista Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,286 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $153,000.

Several analysts have issued reports on KALV shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug therapies inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company’s product candidate is Sebetralstat, a small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitor targeting the disease of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

