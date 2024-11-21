Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Director Sells C$69,000.00 in Stock

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) Director William Charles Guinan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.90, for a total value of C$69,000.00.

Kelt Exploration Trading Up 3.6 %

KEL opened at C$6.91 on Thursday. Kelt Exploration Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$5.01 and a 52 week high of C$7.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$6.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$107.88 million during the quarter. Kelt Exploration had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 6.72%. Analysts forecast that Kelt Exploration Ltd. will post 0.5224359 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KEL shares. National Bankshares cut their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.75 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kelt Exploration presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.97.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Kelt Exploration

About Kelt Exploration

(Get Free Report)

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in Western Canada. The company markets its crude oil and natural gas liquids primarily to third party. Kelt Exploration Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.