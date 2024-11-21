Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Director Sells C$69,000.00 in Stock

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) Director William Charles Guinan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.90, for a total value of C$69,000.00.
Kelt Exploration Trading Up 3.6 %
KEL opened at C$6.91 on Thursday. Kelt Exploration Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$5.01 and a 52 week high of C$7.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$6.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.
Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$107.88 million during the quarter. Kelt Exploration had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 6.72%. Analysts forecast that Kelt Exploration Ltd. will post 0.5224359 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Kelt Exploration
Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in Western Canada. The company markets its crude oil and natural gas liquids primarily to third party. Kelt Exploration Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
