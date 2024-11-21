Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Price Target Raised to $180.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Keysight Technologies from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.30.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $165.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.05. Keysight Technologies has a 1 year low of $119.72 and a 1 year high of $168.46. The firm has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.28, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.98.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.22. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Keysight Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth $28,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth $29,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

