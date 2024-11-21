King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $213.34 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,231,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,885 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $213,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 19.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 41,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,762,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6.6% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 7,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 15.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,489,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,736,000 after purchasing an additional 742,460 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Barclays cut Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PG stock opened at $170.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $402.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $142.50 and a 52-week high of $177.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.01 and its 200 day moving average is $168.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.99 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 37,240 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.89, for a total transaction of $6,289,463.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,508,763.93. The trade was a 12.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 14,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.78, for a total value of $2,382,692.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,351.68. This trade represents a 58.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 174,727 shares of company stock valued at $29,694,037. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

