King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 31,344 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,602,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 31,344 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in FMC were worth $105,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FMC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in FMC by 35.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,061,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,133 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 317.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,160,000 after buying an additional 836,179 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FMC by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,290,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $973,987,000 after acquiring an additional 768,432 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in FMC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,686,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in FMC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at FMC

In other FMC news, VP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 4,529 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $270,245.43. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,709,485.83. This trade represents a 13.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FMC shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on FMC in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of FMC from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of FMC from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on FMC from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FMC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

FMC Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE:FMC opened at $57.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. FMC Co. has a one year low of $50.03 and a one year high of $68.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.89.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. FMC had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 34.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

