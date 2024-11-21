King Luther Capital Management Corp Trims Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 352,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,278 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $83,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 260.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 48.9% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 77.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.68, for a total value of $731,103.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,261,095.04. This trade represents a 18.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 8,964 shares of company stock worth $2,179,119 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $244.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $244.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.35 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.72. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $185.98 and a one year high of $265.74.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 73.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LHX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $268.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $293.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.