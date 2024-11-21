Kits Eyecare (OTCMKTS:KTYCF) Trading Up 1.2% – Here’s Why

Kits Eyecare Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTYCF – Get Free Report) shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.40 and last traded at $6.40. 601 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 1,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.33.

Kits Eyecare Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.53.

Kits Eyecare Company Profile

Kits Eyecare Ltd. operates a digital eyecare platform in the United States and Canada. It manufactures progressive and contact lenses, eyeglasses, and frames under the KITS brand, as well as distributes eyewear products of various brands. The company operates through a network of optical e-commerce websites, including KITS.com, KITS.ca, OptiContacts.com, and ContactsExpress.ca.

