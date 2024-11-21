Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Shares Purchased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 13.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 988,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,523 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $74,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,354,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,868,000 after buying an additional 134,209 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,281,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,296,000 after purchasing an additional 48,993 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 949,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,431,000 after purchasing an additional 62,385 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 797,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,990,000 after purchasing an additional 27,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the second quarter valued at about $28,590,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KFY opened at $75.68 on Thursday. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $50.63 and a twelve month high of $80.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.70.

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $682.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.84 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.29%.

In other Korn Ferry news, Director Debra J. Perry sold 5,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $387,024.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,384,994. This represents a 10.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 38,726 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $2,795,242.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,713,657.24. This trade represents a 12.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,201 shares of company stock valued at $6,329,320. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

