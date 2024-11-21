Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF (NASDAQ:KQQQ) Plans $0.15 Dividend

Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF (NASDAQ:KQQQ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 19th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1528 per share on Thursday, November 21st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th.

Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF stock opened at $26.32 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.56. Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.59 and a fifty-two week high of $26.95.

