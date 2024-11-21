L & S Advisors Inc Invests $4.11 Million in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,758 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,106,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RW Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Makena Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth about $6,956,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 69.9% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 10,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 163.5% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 241,508 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $92,176,000 after buying an additional 149,851 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 9.9% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 247,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $94,580,000 after purchasing an additional 22,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $366.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $92.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $376.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $343.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $272.34 and a 12 month high of $392.57.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.19). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.45% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 28.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on SHW shares. UBS Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, October 18th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SHW

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 2,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.63, for a total transaction of $971,185.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,396,349.27. This trade represents a 28.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total value of $5,326,371.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,301,041.60. This trade represents a 18.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.