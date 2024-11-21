L & S Advisors Inc Makes New $9.17 Million Investment in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 53,809 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,000. Oracle comprises 1.0% of L & S Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 32,284 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 48.0% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 9,419 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,493 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,458 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,192 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $8,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Up 1.3 %

ORCL stock opened at $193.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $99.26 and a 12 month high of $193.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.40 billion, a PE ratio of 49.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.37.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Oracle from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Oracle from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Oracle from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Oracle from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,076,685. This trade represents a 12.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

