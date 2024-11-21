L & S Advisors Inc Purchases 227 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

L & S Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,760 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $47,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $451.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $363.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.00.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 16,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total transaction of $6,553,958.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,727,562. This trade represents a 17.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 22,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.91, for a total transaction of $9,030,368.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,343,399.64. This represents a 51.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $400.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $401.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $368.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $302.34 and a 12-month high of $421.56.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $40.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.31 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.14%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.