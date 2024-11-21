Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys 289,317 Shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 829,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 289,317 shares during the quarter. FIGS accounts for 0.6% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in FIGS were worth $5,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FIGS. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in FIGS in the third quarter worth $197,000. Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of FIGS by 77.8% during the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 52,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 22,980 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of FIGS by 40.3% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 22,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,562 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of FIGS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its position in FIGS by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 214,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 33,278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on FIGS from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of FIGS in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of FIGS from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FIGS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.40.

FIGS Stock Down 5.7 %

FIGS opened at $4.67 on Thursday. FIGS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $7.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.83, a PEG ratio of 237.60 and a beta of 1.44.

FIGS Profile

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

