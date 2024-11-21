Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys 42,383 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 42.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,383 shares during the quarter. Monster Beverage makes up about 0.8% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $7,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 23,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 11,528 shares during the period. Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 23.1% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 121,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after buying an additional 22,823 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 50.1% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after buying an additional 33,478 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 6.8% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,077,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,408,000 after acquiring an additional 133,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

NASDAQ MNST opened at $53.70 on Thursday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $43.32 and a 52-week high of $61.22. The stock has a market cap of $52.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.60 and a 200-day moving average of $51.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MNST shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MNST

About Monster Beverage

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.