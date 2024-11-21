Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Lowers Stake in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lessened its holdings in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 26,368 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $2,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 5.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in MarineMax by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in MarineMax by 2.9% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 20,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in MarineMax by 19.1% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax Stock Performance

NYSE HZO opened at $28.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.21 million, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.85. MarineMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $39.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. MarineMax had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $563.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that MarineMax, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HZO. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of MarineMax from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup raised MarineMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Benchmark started coverage on MarineMax in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on MarineMax from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.83.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

Further Reading

