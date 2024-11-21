Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Announces — Dividend of $0.08

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 11.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st.
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years.
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE BWG opened at $8.41 on Thursday. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $8.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.55.
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Why SoundHound AI Could Be the Next AI Powerhouse
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Lowe’s Stock Dip: Don’t Miss This Second-Chance Entry Point
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Tailwinds Drive Walmart Higher, Uptrend Shows No Signs of Slowing
Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.