Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) Stock Price Down 4.4% – Here’s What Happened

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.16 and last traded at $1.17. 15,961 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 58,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

Lenovo Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day moving average is $1.31.

About Lenovo Group

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

