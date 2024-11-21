Libor Michalek Sells 100,000 Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Stock

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) President Libor Michalek sold 100,000 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $6,200,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 159,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,885,838. The trade was a 38.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Affirm stock opened at $63.19 on Thursday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $64.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 12.60 and a quick ratio of 12.60. The stock has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.50 and a beta of 3.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.30.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $698.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. Analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Affirm by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Affirm by 6.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,823,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,901 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Affirm in the first quarter valued at $535,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $730,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AFRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Affirm in a research note on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Affirm from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Affirm from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Affirm from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.85.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

