Libor Michalek Sells 100,000 Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Stock

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) President Libor Michalek sold 100,000 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $6,200,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 159,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,885,838. The trade was a 38.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Affirm Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of Affirm stock opened at $63.19 on Thursday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $64.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 12.60 and a quick ratio of 12.60. The stock has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.50 and a beta of 3.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.30.
Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $698.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. Analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on AFRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Affirm in a research note on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Affirm from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Affirm from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Affirm from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.85.
Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.
