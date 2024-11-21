Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Shares Acquired by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LIN. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Linde during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Linde during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Linde during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Linde from $477.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Linde from $510.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $490.75.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total value of $4,639,068.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,996. This represents a 36.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LIN opened at $450.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $469.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $453.12. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $396.07 and a 12 month high of $487.49.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.05. Linde had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $8.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. Linde’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

