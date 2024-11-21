Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO) Insider Vinay Kumar Abrol Acquires 50,000 Shares

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO – Get Free Report) insider Vinay Kumar Abrol acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 454 ($5.74) per share, with a total value of £227,000 ($287,232.70).

Liontrust Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of LIO traded up GBX 34.50 ($0.44) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 451 ($5.71). 1,919,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,562. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 502.02 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 624.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £288.23 million, a P/E ratio of -8,994.40, a P/E/G ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.33. Liontrust Asset Management PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 400 ($5.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 865 ($10.95). The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Get Liontrust Asset Management alerts:

Liontrust Asset Management Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be issued a GBX 22 ($0.28) dividend. This represents a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. Liontrust Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently -144,000.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Liontrust Asset Management from GBX 215 ($2.72) to GBX 195 ($2.47) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

View Our Latest Report on LIO

About Liontrust Asset Management

(Get Free Report)

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Liontrust Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liontrust Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.