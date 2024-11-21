Lithium Ionic (OTCMKTS:LTHCF) Stock Price Down 5.6% – Here’s Why

Lithium Ionic Corp. (OTCMKTS:LTHCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.46 and last traded at $0.46. 25,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 17,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.52.

Lithium Ionic Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Brazil. The company's flagship properties include a 100% ownership in the Itinga lithium project that comprises seven mineral licenses covering an area of approximately 1,300 hectares in the prolific Aracuai lithium province; and the Salinas project located in the northeastern part of Minas Gerais state.

