LPL Financial LLC Acquires 518,083 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,487,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 518,083 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,088,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4,650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 443.3% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $44,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $72.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.86 and its 200 day moving average is $73.25. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $75.67.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2276 per share. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

