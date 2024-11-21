LPL Financial LLC Acquires 6,632,679 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,330,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,632,679 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up 0.8% of LPL Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $1,853,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $45.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.96. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $44.21 and a 52 week high of $47.44.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1577 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.