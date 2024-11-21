LPL Financial LLC Buys 3,415,106 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 26.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,169,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,415,106 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $589,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,786,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,328 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,000,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,031,000 after buying an additional 519,112 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,864,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,541,000 after acquiring an additional 630,942 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,007,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,056,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,465 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CGDV opened at $36.16 on Thursday. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 12 month low of $27.86 and a 12 month high of $37.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.70. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92.

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

