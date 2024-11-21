LPL Financial LLC Grows Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 91.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,773,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,101,266 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $734,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 125.8% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 189,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,930,000 after purchasing an additional 105,835 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 57,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 7,505 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 53,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 25,402 shares during the last quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 77,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,378,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFV opened at $53.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.93 and its 200 day moving average is $55.18. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

