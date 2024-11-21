LPL Financial LLC Sells 66,889 Shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:GSUS)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:GSUS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,121,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,889 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.18% of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF worth $403,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 77.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 591,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,433,000 after purchasing an additional 257,894 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 33,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 7,468 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. SMI Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Maia Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $3,839,000.

Shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $81.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF (GSUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market capitalization. GSUS was launched on May 12, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

