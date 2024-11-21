Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 29.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,514 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,663 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $953,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 281.4% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 8,894 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after buying an additional 6,562 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,425 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after buying an additional 3,721 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 34,709 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,368,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica
In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald acquired 4,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $260.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 89,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,379,720. This represents a 4.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total transaction of $131,020.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,918.82. The trade was a 7.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 2.1 %
NASDAQ LULU opened at $308.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $289.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.92. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.01 and a 12-month high of $516.39.
Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 42.59%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.
Lululemon Athletica Profile
Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.
