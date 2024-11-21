Mark David Novara Purchases 532 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) EVP Mark David Novara bought 532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.24 per share, for a total transaction of $12,363.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,363.68. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Tandem Diabetes Care Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $30.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.50. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a one year low of $17.87 and a one year high of $53.69.
Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $243.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.14 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 44.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. Research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tandem Diabetes Care
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TNDM. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter valued at $29,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter valued at $30,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter valued at $50,000.
Tandem Diabetes Care
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.
