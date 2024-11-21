Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Sold by DE Burlo Group Inc.

DE Burlo Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,752 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Masimo by 32.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP increased its position in Masimo by 58.2% in the first quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 174,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,552,000 after buying an additional 64,000 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its position in Masimo by 80.9% in the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 38,758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,692,000 after buying an additional 17,334 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Masimo by 5,730.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 583 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Masimo during the first quarter valued at $50,781,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MASI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Masimo from $160.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Masimo from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James raised Masimo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Masimo from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.67.

Masimo Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $164.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Masimo Co. has a 1-year low of $91.60 and a 1-year high of $173.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.76 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.47.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.14. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $504.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

