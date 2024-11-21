Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Trims Position in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,117,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,145 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.10% of Qiagen worth $1,053,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Qiagen by 806.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Qiagen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Qiagen by 39.8% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Qiagen by 12.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in Qiagen by 396.6% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Qiagen Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE QGEN opened at $42.11 on Thursday. Qiagen has a 1-year low of $39.03 and a 1-year high of $47.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on QGEN. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Qiagen to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. HSBC downgraded shares of Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.88.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

