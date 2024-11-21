Mattr Corp. (TSE:MAT) Senior Officer Acquires C$14,707.00 in Stock

Mattr Corp. (TSE:MAT – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Michael Edward Reeves acquired 1,100 shares of Mattr stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$13.37 per share, with a total value of C$14,707.00.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Mattr from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday.

