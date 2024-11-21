Mattr Corp. (TSE:MAT) Senior Officer Acquires C$14,707.00 in Stock

Mattr Corp. (TSE:MAT – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Michael Edward Reeves acquired 1,100 shares of Mattr stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$13.37 per share, with a total value of C$14,707.00.
Mattr Price Performance
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Mattr from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on MAT
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Mattr
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- 3 Rock-Solid Buying Opportunities in the Market Right Now
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- TJX Companies Stock Poised to Hit a New High This Year
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- NVIDIA Growth Slows: So What? The Uptrend Will Continue
Receive News & Ratings for Mattr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.