McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lowered its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,542 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up 1.9% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD opened at $290.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $208.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.74. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $243.53 and a 52-week high of $317.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $300.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.84.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.05. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 175.42% and a net margin of 31.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.65%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCD. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $296.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Argus upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded McDonald’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $320.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.46.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total value of $3,518,451.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,966,996.55. The trade was a 19.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.51, for a total transaction of $441,470.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,435.60. This represents a 49.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,596 shares of company stock valued at $10,698,289 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

