Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$12.30 and traded as high as C$13.32. Melcor Developments shares last traded at C$13.29, with a volume of 3,352 shares traded.

Melcor Developments Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 12.79, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$13.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.32. The company has a market cap of C$402.64 million, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.41.

Get Melcor Developments alerts:

Melcor Developments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Melcor Developments’s payout ratio is 17.96%.

About Melcor Developments

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Land, Properties, REIT, and Golf divisions. It develops, owns, and manages mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Melcor Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melcor Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.