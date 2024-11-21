Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) Trading 6.2% Higher – Should You Buy?

Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF – Get Free Report) rose 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.96 and last traded at $6.96. Approximately 1,545 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 16,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.55.

Melrose Industries Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.79.

About Melrose Industries

Melrose Industries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides aerospace components and systems to civil and defence markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Engines and Structures. The Engines segment offers structural engineered components; parts repair; and commercial and aftermarket contracts to engines original equipment manufacturers.

