Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINO) Trading 0.1% Higher – Time to Buy?

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINO – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.41 and last traded at $25.38. 26,201 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 131% from the average session volume of 11,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.36.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.19 and a 200 day moving average of $24.96.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

