Metallic Minerals (CVE:MMG) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Metallic Minerals Corp. (CVE:MMG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 387442 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Metallic Minerals Trading Down 9.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.21 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 11.09 and a quick ratio of 7.37.

Metallic Minerals Company Profile

Metallic Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Keno silver project covering an area of 171 square kilometers located in the Keno Hill silver district, Yukon Territory, Canada.

