Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (LON:MTRO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 97.80 ($1.24) and last traded at GBX 97.10 ($1.23), with a volume of 649994 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 93.70 ($1.19).

Metro Bank Stock Up 4.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of £657.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,580.00 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 72.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 54.39.

In other Metro Bank news, insider Robert Sharpe sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.19), for a total value of £27,260 ($34,493.23). 58.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Metro Bank Holdings PLC operates as the bank holding company for Metro Bank PLC that provides various banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It offers personal banking products and services, including current, cash, and foreign currency accounts; savings; residential and buy-to-let mortgages; overdrafts; credit cards; pet insurance; and safe deposit box services.

