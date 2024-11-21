Michael S. Ettinger Sells 12,240 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Stock

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) COO Michael S. Ettinger sold 12,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $918,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,577,950. This represents a 12.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Henry Schein Stock Down 1.5 %

HSIC stock opened at $73.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.69. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.67 and a 1-year high of $82.63.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. Henry Schein had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSIC. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 93.4% during the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Henry Schein by 104.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Henry Schein by 58.9% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

