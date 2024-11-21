MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYU) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYU – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $61.11, but opened at $58.59. MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $58.69, with a volume of 1,211 shares trading hands.

MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $45.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 4.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.96.

MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN (FLYU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MerQube MicroSectors U.S. Travel index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of a liquidity-weighted index of US-listed travel-related companies. FLYU was launched on Jun 24, 2022 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.