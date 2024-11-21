Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.02 and last traded at $5.02, with a volume of 7571 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.91.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $63.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.38.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFG. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 683.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 7,345 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Riversedge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, ERn Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

