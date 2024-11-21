Mizuho Securities USA LLC Has $8.56 Million Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC trimmed its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,010 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $8,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Breakwater Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1,560.0% during the second quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at $29,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ETN. Raymond James cut their price target on Eaton from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $431.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Eaton in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Eaton from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.83.

In other Eaton news, insider Michael Yelton sold 3,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.12, for a total value of $950,584.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,186,411.68. The trade was a 44.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 61,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.97, for a total value of $22,224,561.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 506,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,780,769.20. The trade was a 10.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,705 shares of company stock worth $24,516,346 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $360.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.53. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $224.52 and a 52 week high of $373.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $339.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $322.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.01.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 15.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

