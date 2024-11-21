Moors & Cabot Inc. Raises Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.31.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $64.42 on Thursday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.40 and a twelve month high of $77.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.42. The firm has a market cap of $86.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.55.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Recommended Stories

