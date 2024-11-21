Moran Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,209 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $5,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth $281,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ULTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $328.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $505.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $426.00 to $424.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $420.71.

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 0.3 %

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $343.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.33. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.17 and a twelve month high of $574.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $378.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $378.08.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.47 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

